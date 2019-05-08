ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Time to find out how many toasted ravioli you can eat in minutes when Louisa Foods and the Arch Café host a "T-RAV Rally."
The eating contest will be held inside the Gateway Arch at the Arch Café on June 1 at 1:30 p.m.
Contestants will have six and a half minutes to eat as many toasted ravioli as they can. Water and dipping sauce will be provided for each contestant.
Six contestants will be randomly selected to participate in the contest. To enter, contestants must:
- Take a selfie holding a Louisa product and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #TRAVRALLY.
- Tag @louisafoods in the photo, and follow @louisafoods on Instagram.
- Be 18+, a resident of Illinois or Missouri, and able to participate in the competition
The entry period will end on Monday, May 20 at 11:59 p.m.
The winner will receive $1,000.00.
Gift bags and event t-shirts will be given to all contestants. For more information click here.
