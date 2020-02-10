COTTELVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Christmas bar pop-ups were all the rage this holiday season, but now it’s time for a Valentine’s Day themed experience.
Cottleville’s Public School House event space will transform into the Love Shack this week serving up handcrafted cocktails. They say they will not be serving food, only light snacks will be provided.
Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommend as space is limited. It runs from Thursday February 13-15.
The Public School House is a former one room school built in 1875, located at 5546 Chestnut Street in Cottleville.
You can make reservations for Love Shack here.
