ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you love sea life, and especially otters, then you might want to apply to be a volunteer at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.
The aquarium is looking for people to be part of their programs for education. The position comes with great perks and discounts at Union Station.
Volunteers need to be:
- At least 18-years-old
- Complete an interview with St. Louis Aquarium Foundation staff
- Consent to a background check and complete the required information if chosen to move forward
- Attending a Volunteer Orientation Session at Union Station, if selected to move forward
- Complete any additional training needed
- Pay a volunteer fee of $20 to the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation
For more information on how to apply, click here.
