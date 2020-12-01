ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Children's Hospital's 'Love Lights' Festivities started Tuesday as 4-year-old patient Tommy Smith flipped the switch for the lights.
The festivities usually include a visit from Santa and presents.
However, this year, the visits from Santa will be virtual and there will also be a Christmas robot.
