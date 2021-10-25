BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Halloween candy that is most debated as being delicious or gross has ties to the Metro East.
In 1869, Gustav Goelitz opened a candy business in Belleville. Just shy of 30 years later, the second generation of the candy-making family specialized in the mass production of Candy Corn.
According to the City of Belleville, Candy Corn originated from the Goelitz’s recipe for Royal Buttercreams. The recipe reportedly has not changed over the years.
The company created by Goelitz is known today as the Jelly Belly Candy Co.
While even the History Channel credits the Goelitz Candy Company with popularizing the Halloween treat, they report that oral histories identify George Renninger, an employee of the Wunderle Candy Company in Philadelphia, with being the inventor of Candy Corn.
