ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There's a new job opening that will have you singing Gloria while taking pictures and videos for the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions.
The NHL, in partnership with the St. Louis Blues, is looking to hire a creative hockey enthusiast for the 2019-20 season to be a Live Social Contributor.
According to the Blues, the ideal candidate must have the ability to build compelling storylines at each game as they capture behind-the-scenes content, memorable hockey moments, human interest stories and anything that brings the game to life through visual content. Photography skills and editorial background are a must.
The Live Social Contributor (LSC) Program is a seasonal, paid position comprised of in-house correspondents at each NHL team's arena.
As an LSC, you will be required to gather photo and video content and potentially viewing parties, that you will then distribute back to the NHL and teams for usage across NHL and NHL Club platforms. The content will be used for NHL.com, club websites, NHL social media platforms, club social media platforms, and potentially other platforms.
Key Characteristics include:
- Creative & thinks outside the box
- High Energy
- Strong communication and storytelling skills
- Proactive
- Strong editorial and social media understanding
- Experience capturing high-quality photo and video content, either via phone or DSLR
If this sounds like the job for you, click here to apply.
