ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman in Louisville, Kentucky said she was scammed by a thief from the St. Louis area when she was trying to sell her car.
It all started when she posted on Craigslist, after not having any luck elsewhere.
"I'd been posting it on Auto Trader, Facebook ads I've paid for," said Brandi Uhter of her 2010 Chevy Camaro.
Days after posting it on Craigslist, a buyer from Imperial, Missouri agreed to make the 300 mile drive to get it.
"They were asking me questions that any normal buyer would ask, about the specifics of the car, why I was selling it, what was wrong with it," she said.
Uhter said the buyer signed the paperwork and paid with a cashier's check that seemed legitimate.
"It had security codes on it that weren't supposed to be bypassed. It had an embossed stamp on it as well," she said.
Uhter said there was also bank information and a VIN number on the check.
She says the man asked her to remove the Craigslist ad several times before he left.
She cashed the check, but three days later it bounced. Leaving her furious, and out $17,000.
"I felt violated, because I let these people into my house," she said.
Uhtera, a former military police officer, filed a police report and started investigating on her own. Turns out, that buyer was re-selling her car in St. Louis on Craigslist.
"It was listed in Springfield, Illinois. The GPS tag was located in St. Louis," she said.
She noticed a second ad also created out of St. Louis, and when she called the numbers listed on the ads no one answered.
"Uhter traced a photo on one of the ads back to an H&R Block in Indiana.
A nearby gas station caught the man she says she sold it to on surveillance inside the store with her Camaro parked right outside.
"I would love to have my car back," she said.
And if nothing else, Uhter hopes others learn from her experience.
"I know I am not their first victim. I hope I can be their last," she said.
When undergoing a Craigslist transaction, police urge sellers to only accept cash, or go to the bank with the buyer to ensure the check clears.
When in doubt, they say to make the exchange at a local police department.
