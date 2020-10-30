LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS/KMOV.com) – A Louisville police sergeant involved in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death is countersuing her boyfriend.
Jonathan Mattingly accuses Kenneth Walker of causing him “severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress.” Mattingly was shot in the leg during the confrontation that killed Taylor.
Walker was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder over the shooting, but those charges were later dropped. Walker subsequently sued the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department and also sought immunity based on the state's "Stand Your Ground" law.
Walker's attorney called Mattingly's lawsuit a "baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny."
"Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self-defense in his own home," attorney Steve Romines said in a statement obtained by CBS News.
Mattingly and two other officers entered Taylor's apartment early in the morning that day with a warrant in an attempt to carry out a drug investigation. Walker, a licensed gun owner who said he thought the officers were intruders, allegedly fired a shot that hit Mattingly in the leg. Police opened fire, killing Taylor. Taylor had no criminal record and no drugs were found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.