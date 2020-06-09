LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state official says a Louisville barbecue cook was fatally shot by a National Guard member.
They say that happened after the cook fired his gun as law enforcement approached his eatery. David McAtee was killed May 31 amid a night of protests in downtown Louisiville.
Louisville Police and National Guard soldiers were responding to a crowd gathering at the time.
The secretary of the state’s executive Cabinet says investigators examined shrapnel from McAtee’s body and matched it to rifles carried by National Guard members.
David "Yaya" McAtee and his BBQ joint were fixtures on the Louisville corner where he was fatally shot.
McAtee, 53, called the spot "one of the busiest locations in West Louisville," where he had built a steady clientele over the years that included local cops his mother said usually ate for free. It was a popular outdoor eatery he had dreamed of turning into a restaurant, according to his mother and a February interview he gave the local West of Ninth photo blog.
Surveillance footage appeared to show McAtee fire at police first as officers used pepper balls to clear a crowd in a neighboring parking lot, according to video released Tuesday. The officers appeared to take cover and returned fire.
Brown says investigators believe McAtee fired the first shot and then officers and guard members returned fire.
