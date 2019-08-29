LOUISIANA (KMOV.com)-- A Louisiana teenager had a unique idea for helping his little brother beat the back-to-school blues.
Most kids look forward to the bus ride home after a long day of school but Max Tingle enjoys his drop off for a totally different reason.
Every day, big brother greets him at the bus stop in a different costume.
His older brother Noah is waiting for him outside each day, donning anything from an LSU football uniform to today's firefighter outfit.
"It's my last year high school and I saw he was coming off the bus when I was at home, so I just want to embarrass him," said Noah Tingle.
Rain or shine, Noah makes sure he's out front when his brother's bus comes down the street.
Usually, a warm embrace follows, but originally for Max it wasn't something he totally looked forward to.
"At first I was surprised and kind of embarrassed. But now I'm just used to it," said Max Tingle.
And the costumes greeting has taken on a life of its own.
A Facebook page now dedicated to the daily charade has hundreds of followers.
"It's gotten a lot bigger than I thought I would ever be. I thought I would keep it going but I was expecting it to kind of be, you know, something me, my friends, my family, and a few other people we know to kind of catch on. But for the amount of people that saw it and loved it, it was just crazy," said Noah Tingle.
Teachers, students and strangers, even the bus driver, all checking in each day to see what exactly Noah will be wearing.
From Santa Claus to Max's favorite, Chewbacca, its always a surprise until that bus pulls up.
"I mean, the first outfit was just kind of some silly and then I started to come on more ideas. But then, when my mom started posting them, people were donating different costumes and outfits so I just started using theirs, " Noah continued.
A few weeks into the school year, Noah doesn't know how much longer he'll keep his welcome home ritual going.
But before college starts calling next year, he wants to make sure Max has plenty of good memories regardless of how goofy they may be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.