ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Get ready to laugh out loud at the Funny Bone as Louis C.K. hits the stage multiple times this week.
Tickets are on sale for $30 and the shows will be Wednesday- Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday there will be one show at 7:30 p.m. Friday there will be two shows, one at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Guest can keep possession of their phones , but they will be required to be secured in Yondr cases. Guests will be able access their phones throughout the show in designated Phone Use Areas, but must re-secure phones in the Yondr case before returning to the show.
Louis C.K. is a six-time Emmy Award winner and has released over eight stand up specials including Shameless, Hilarious, and Louis C.K. 2017.
Louis C. K. admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017 and made his return to the comedy stage in New York City's Greenwich Village in 2018.
He's going to be trying new material in his shows.
For more information or to purchase tickets click here.
