BOSTON (AP) — Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been hit with a new charge in the sweeping college admissions bribery case.
Loughlin and Giannulli were among 16 prominent parents indicted Tuesday on a charge of money laundering conspiracy.
Read: Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in college scam
The parents were arrested last month on a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport.
Read: TV stars, coaches charged in bribery scheme
They have not publicly commented on the allegations.
The new charges come a day after fellow actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents announced they would plead guilty to the scam .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.