ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new lawsuit filed by Listen Live Entertainment and LouFest alleges a local sound and lighting company interfered with the festival and forced its cancellation.
Last August, one week before St. Louis’ annual music festival, reports from St. Louis Public Radio and other media outlets said LouFest was have trouble paying vendors. Chip Self of Logic Systems said their company was hired to provide lighting and sound and had not yet been paid. LouFest at the time said “We are 100% good to go – load in has already kicked off.”
Six days later though, the festival was canceled. In a statement just days before the first band was supposed to play, LouFest owner Mike Van Hee blamed media coverage and “fickle St. Louis weather,” for the cancellation of the festival. The statement at the time also said, “The loss of two of the event's top sponsors, scheduling and contract issues with major artists, and existing debt from previous events have all put immense pressure on the balance sheet.”
Now a lawsuit filed by LouFest says Chip Self and Logic Systems Sound made false statements “for the purpose of harming Plaintiffs and damaging plaintiff’s ability to organize and promote Loufest in 2018 and thereafter.”
It also alleges that Self was interested in taking over the music festival in 2018 an in coming years.
Over the phone, Self told KMOV he has not yet seen the lawsuit but is aware.
“We are aware of a frivolous legal maneuver, although we have not seen the suit yet. We expected this and are prepared to vigorously defend it,” said Self.
Self filed his own lawsuit in December for breach of contract to recoup the money owed. Self says he and the majority of vendors have never been repayed following the cancellation of the 2018 festival.
Mike Van Hee says this lawsuit is the first step in remedying the cancellation. In a prepared statement sent by Van Hee’s attorney he does not rule out a future for the festival.
“This litigation is just one step toward remedying the cancellation of last year’s festival and working to rebuild it for years to come. A variety of circumstances made LouFest 2018 impossible to carry out, and we’ll continue to shed public light on that larger story, as appropriate. We apologize for disappointing the city of St. Louis and its music fans, as well as the LouFest sponsors, partners, musicians and vendors who were financially impacted by the event’s cancellation. Our work hasn’t stopped since September, and we’re dedicated to restoring lost trust as part of our path forward.”
St. Louis City says they have not received any permit requests for Forest Park for LouFest or any other similar music festival.
This is a developing story.
