TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Lincoln County R-III School District said it launched an investigation after video surfaced showing a bus driver in the district screaming at a first grade school student.
Parents who saw the video told News 4 they thought the bus driver’s actions were scary.
"I was upset, really upset," said Nikki Stelzer.
The bus was transporting students from Cuivre Park Elementary School Wednesday afternoon. Stelzer said the student that the driver was seen shouting at is in the first grade and that her son was on the bus and saw what happened.
"He said that the boy was yelling and the bus driver yelled back and told him to stop yelling and he yelled again," said Stelzer.
In the video, the bus driver can be seen bending over toward a student and blowing a loud whistle. Then the driver shouted, “You like that? Knock it off. You think it’s funny. Get up front, get up there.”
The school district said it’s taking the situation seriously and investigating what happened. Community relations specialist Audrey Henebry said district employees are expected to set an example for students.
"We saw the video last night, it was sent to the district administration and me, of course it was deeply unsettling. Our administration is disheartened by the video and the actions that took place on that,” said Henebry.
Henebry said she couldn’t comment on whether there had been complaints about the driver before because it’s a private personnel matter.
Some parents are calling for the driver to be fired and others are suggesting, at the very least, that he find another job without the stress of dealing with children.
