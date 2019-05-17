LOS ANGELES CA. (CNN/KMOV.com)- An investigation is underway after a woman tried to kidnap a little boy in Los Angeles on Wednesday and was caught on camera.
A salon owner told police it happened in front of her business around 11:15 a.m. She said a client of hers walked by with her grandkids and stopped at the front door, which is when a woman approached the 4-year-old boy, gave him a hug and tried to take him away.
Coincidentally, the boys father was driving by at that time and the grandmother flagged him down for help.
The grandmother then put the boy in the passenger seat and the suspect tried to reach for him again, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect eventually walked away.
The Los Angeles Police Department released video of the alleged incident in hopes of identifying the suspect. Police originally believed the woman arrested for trying to kidnap a boy in a McDonald's was connected to this case but later said there was no connection.
