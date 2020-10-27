Dodgers win 10/27/2020

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988, beating Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to end pandemic-shortened season.

