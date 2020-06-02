JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for a looting suspect who ran away from officers following a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Jennings.
According to officials, St. Louis City officers were responding to reports of looting near Natural Bridge and Union around 2:30 a.m. when someone inside a maroon Chevrolet Impala began firing shots at them.
The uniformed officers were in marked squad cars at the time.
The suspects then sped off, leading police on a chase on Interstate 70 near Goodfellow. Officers from St. Louis County joined the chase when they drove through Jennings.
The chase ended as the car entered a dead-end road in the 7300 block of Esterbrook Dr.
"Three people exited that vehicle and fled. At least two of them were armed," Sgt. Ben Granda of the St. Louis Police Department said. "An officer discharged his weapon in defense of himself and those with him, striking the suspect."
Police said a 21-year-old was wounded and taken to a hospital for life-saving treatment.
A second suspect, described as a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody, while a third fled into a wooded area, police said. Two handguns were founded nearby.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The 39-year-old officer involved in the shooting has five years of experience in law enforcement.
"The incredible levels of violence we saw last night are remarkable and should be unsettling to everyone to anyone who calls this place home," said Granda.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department.
The shooting follows a night of violent protests in downtown St. Louis and north St. Louis. Four St. Louis City officers were shot and several businesses were damaged and looted.
