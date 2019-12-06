ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A spokesperson for the Loop Trolley has confirmed to News 4 that it will cease operations on Dec. 29.
The Loop Trolley Board of Directors met Thursday evening. According to their agenda, the group possibly broke off into a closed session. Following the meeting, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the financially strapped trolley would shut down in three weeks.
Following the report, News 4 reached out to Loop Trolley leaders and Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office. Friday morning, a trolley spokesperson confirmed the company would shut down on Dec. 29.
"There will be a transitionary period to establish next steps for the system. During which some staff will remain in place," the spokesperson told News 4.
Thursday night, the mayor’s office said St. Louis City, County and Bi-State were still in talks to come up with a solution for the trolley’s financial flops.
News 4 also reached out to a Bi-State spokesperson who said she knew nothing about a shut down until receiving our phone call. Bi-State said they are still evaluating options to avoid default on the federal grant money.
St. Louis County Council members told News 4 they were also unaware of a possible shut down.
Last month, a last-minute loan was issued to keep the Loop Trolley running until the end of the year.
