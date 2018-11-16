ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In the first day of service, the Loop Trolley has not actually traveled to the Loop.
The cars are only going between the Missouri History Museum and the Delmar Metro station at Des Peres Avenue.
The western part of the line not being used until further notice.
The trolley operators had an issue with their conditional use permit in University City and there are still several outstanding issues between the city and the trolley operators.
According to University City City Manger Gregory Rose, among the problems preventing the trolley from operating in the Loop is the fact operators still haven't paid a $300,000 bond they owe the city.
The bond would be used to pay to restore Delmar should the trolley project fail.
There are also issues with the layout of one of the stops, which University City officials are concerned could affect motorists.
Rose said he doesn't see any way the issues will be resolved until at least next week.
The project, which has been in development for 3.5 years and cost $51 million, was set to have its grand opening Thursday. However, bad weather pushed the debut back a day.
