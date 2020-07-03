ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Loop Trolley is hitting the streets once again!
The 2.2. mile heritage trolley system will offer free weekend service in support of Loop businesses from July 4 through July 26. The trolley will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“For the sake of the common good, businesses across our nation took a hit these last couple of months,” said John S. Meyer, Jr., president of the nonprofit Loop Trolley Company. “If a free ride on our trolleys can encourage people to return safely to The Loop and frequent its independent businesses, it’s the right decision.”
Due to the coronavirus, the following health and safety procedures will be implemented:
- Regular temperature checks and screenings of Trolley personnel.
- All Trolley operators and passengers are required to wear masks.
- All boarding/alighting will occur from the rear door, except when a passenger requires the front door wheelchair lift.
- All windows open, weather-permitting
- Pre-service and mid-service cleaning/sanitization of Trolley passenger areas.
- Hand sanitizer stations installed in each Trolley.
Click here to learn more about the Loop Trolley.
