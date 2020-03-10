ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City leaders confirm with News 4 the Loop Trolley could be making a return.
Delmar Loop developer Joe Edwards told city leaders he anticipates the trolley could return by April.
The trolley shut down in December after a series of operational and financial problems. Edwards told city leaders a special taxing district should be able to fund the trolley's return.
According to Edwards, money has been generated by a sales tax in the district where the Loop Trolley runs. The money was being collected even after the trolley stopped running.
Edwards believes there is enough money to get at least one car back running.
Residents who live nearby say they don't think it's a good idea.
"I just feel like it's a absurd waste of money," said nearby resident Jessie Thornton.
Edwards proposed if the trolley returns, it will only run for four days out of the week.
