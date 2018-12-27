UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - The Loop Trolley is closed for maintenance and will not re-open until January 3.

According to its official website, the Loop Trolley will not be operating during the last weekend of 2018. The street car only runs Thursday-Sunday.

It is not clear if the maintenance is routine or is being done because an issue arose.

The trolley had a rocky debut. It hit a truck during a test run before its official opening. It also clipped a van several weeks earlier.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.