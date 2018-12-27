UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - The Loop Trolley is closed for maintenance and will not re-open until January 3.

According to its official website, the Loop Trolley will not be operating during the last weekend of 2018. The street car only runs Thursday-Sunday.

It is not clear if the maintenance is routine or is being done because an issue arose.

The trolley had a rocky debut. It hit a truck during a test run before its official opening. It also clipped a van several weeks earlier.