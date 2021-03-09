ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Supporters of the Loop Trolley are once again asking for federal aid to get the project back online, this time from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

As part of the $1.26 million request, the trolley would operate free to riders four days a week. The council oversees federal money granted to transportation projects in the St. Louis region, and the request follows a refusal from the Bi-State Development Agency to have Metro Transit manage the trolley and spend nearly $2 million of federal grant money to cover losses in revenue.

Under the proposal, the trolley would be free to riders Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the nonprofit group Loop Trolley Co., sales tax revenues will have recovered from the pandemic by 2023, and the trolley would be able to operate financially independently.

The Loop Trolley shut down in December of 2019 after ridership numbers were drastically less than projected. The St. Louis County Transit Fund said they would not release funds to help operate the trolley into 2020, calling it a waste of money.

"I think it is a boondoggle. This has been a boondoggle from day one," St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch said at the time. "This is money that we keep throwing, good money after bad money."

The Loop Trolley board requested $200,000 for 2019 and an additional $500,000 to keep the cars going into 2020. According to City Hall, the trolley's total cost, including improvements, was about around $51.5 million. More than $30 million came from federal grants and another $4 million from the City in the form of tax credits.

St. Louis County taxpayers chipped in $3 million. The balance comes from various sources including University City and Great Rivers Greenway. When the council withheld the funds, they cited more deserving projects, such as road maintenance.

However the Federal Transit Administration warned that if the trolley did not resume operation, they could seek to recoup much of the federal money handed out for the project, up to $25 million that was spend to build the line.

Monday's proposal drew support from Forest Park Forever, two community development districts from the Delmar Loop, and at least two St. Louis aldermen.