ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The proposed plan to have Bi-State takeover operation of the Loop Trolley and fold it into the Metro system was roundly rejected Friday by local officials, and it may result in a lawsuit from the federal government.
Under the proposal, Bi-State would have used $1.9 million in federal funding to operate the trolley and no new taxes would have been levied. The proposed funding was reportedly unspent money from previous federal grants.
That unspent money totals $25 million dollars, and the decision of local lawmakers to not deploy the funds means the government could sue the municipalities and counties who received them.
"The repercussions of failure as we sit here today, $25 million dollars the feds will have no choice but to file a lawsuit to recover," said Loop Trolley President John Meyer. "This is not something our region needs."
The Loop Trolley shut down in December after ridership numbers were drastically less than projected.
The St. Louis County Transit Fund said they would not release funds to help operate the trolley into 2020, calling it a waste of money.
"I think it is a boondoggle. This has been a boondoggle from day one," St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch said at the time. "This is money that we keep throwing, good money after bad money."
The Loop Trolley board requested $200,000 for 2019 and an additional $500,000 to keep the cars going into 2020.
According to City Hall, the trolley's total cost, including improvements, rolls in around $51.5 million.
More than $30 million came from federal grants and another $4 million from the City in the form of tax credits.
St. Louis County taxpayers chipped in $3 million. The balance comes from various sources including University City and Great Rivers Greenway.
When the council withheld the funds, they cited more deserving projects, such as road maintenance.
After the shutdown, the Bi-State plan was proposed, but officials cited similar concerns about wasting funds.
“This is a victory, not just for Madison County taxpayers, but that the vote was done in public,” Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler said in a release.
Prenzler said since Madison County is a part of Bi-State, taxpayers did not need to be stuck holding the bag on the failed project.
However the decision could force the federal government take legal action, something Meyer said is due to no lawmaker willing to work toward a solution.
"It’s like nobody will to take a little bit of political risk, somebody has got to be the first one," he said.
With the rejection of the Bi-State plan, the Loop Trolley is effectively dead. At this point, there are no other proposals for resurrecting operations. It is unclear if the federal government will pursue legal action and how long that process would take.
