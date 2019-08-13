ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This Saturday, all adoption fees will be waived at several adoption centers nationwide, including the Animal Protective Association (APA) of Missouri.
The adoption fees at the are being waived thanks to sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka. The Aug. 17 adoption event is part national campaign to “Clear the Shelter.”
“We are so grateful for the support of Tito’s Vodka for their generous support of Clear the Shelters and for all they do to help animals in need,” said Sarah Javier, executive director of the APA. “Shelter pets come in a variety of breeds, sizes, and ages so we have something for everyone no matter what you are looking for.”
The APA will be open for adoptions at 10 a.m. Every pet adopted from the APA will leave spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adopted dogs will also go home with a bag of Purina One dog food, a collar and a leash.
“Adoption fees typically range between $100-500 so this is a wonderful time to bring home a forever friend at no cost thanks to Tito’s Vodka,” said Javier. “We hope to find homes for every available pet in our shelter this Saturday – all 100+ of them - and that’s something we can all raise a glass to.”
Photos and information about all of the adoptable animals are available by clicking here.
