Looking for ways to relax during your morning commute? Here's a way to de-stress

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 This Morning is kicking off our mini mindfulness series this week.
We know this time of year can be stressful with the holidays, so News 4 wanted to help you relax, beginning with your morning commute. News 4’s Alyssa Toomey spent time researching tips and recommendations. Here are her favorites:
Cow Face Pose:
You can modify this yoga pose to make it suitable for your car ride. Simply keep one hand on the steering wheel while you stretch your other arm behind your back. Repeat with the other arm.
Threading the Needle:
This is also a modification of a common yoga pose. Like the above exercise, keep one hand on your steering wheel while you thread your free arm under the other, making sure you get a nice stretch in your back and shoulders. Repeat with the other arm.
Take Three Deep Breaths:
While it may sound silly, taking a few deep breaths before you start driving can have a big impact on your day. We often rush from one thing to the next and our stress quickly compounds. Taking a few deep breaths is a good way to center yourself and ensure your mind is present.
Tuesday on News 4 This Morning, Alyssa speaks to a meditation teacher about how meditation can change your brain and how it can be helpful for anyone.
