ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Labor Day is the unofficial end to summer and there are plenty of lively events to say goodbye across the St. Louis areas.
To experience the taste of Greece, local residents should head to the corner of Forest Park and Kingshighway from 11 a.m. -6 p.m.
The 102th Annual Greek Fest kicked off their festivities Friday with live music and Greek Folk music.
But this isn't the only thing happening across the area.
At the Missouri Botanical Gardens, the Japanese Festival will conclude their three-day event. The festival, which is one of the largest and oldest festival of its kind in the U.S., will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Attendees can celebrate culture and history of Japan.
Finally, a special concert will be held in Tower Grove Park. The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. and will feature tunes from the Compton Heights Concert Band, All-American Alumni band, and Robert Ellison.
