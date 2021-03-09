ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Kelly Kreidich is a St. Louis area wedding photographer. On Tuesday, she hopped in her car and made the five hour roundtrip drive to Poplar Bluff in southeastern Missouri in the hopes of getting a leftover vaccine.
“I drove down to Poplar Bluff, basically my husband, all our parents are vaccinated so I thought why not give it a shot and see if they have any extra vaccines?” said Kreidich.
Kreidich isn’t eligible until Phase 2, but like many, she was hopeful that instead of a vaccine going to waste, the state-run mass vaccination site at the Black River Coliseum in Butler County might open the event to anyone at the end of the day.
“I walked up at 2:30 and said ‘Hey do you think you will have any extras at the end of the day?’ and he said, 'Yeah go on through, you can get yours now, I was really surprised,” she said.
But it depends on where you go. In Barry County, in southwestern Missouri, they held a mass vaccination event on Tuesday. Out of more than 1,000 appointments, only about 240 vaccines were given out. The county’s emergency management director David Compton said they are not allowed to open up availability beyond the current eligible tiers.
“We’re not going to waste any vaccines,”’ said Compton.
Because they knew there was low interest going into the event, they did not thaw out the majority of the vaccines. That means they can be stored for next week when the next tier opens and the interest is higher.
“We have a lot of teachers, there’s great interest,” said Compton.
He did say if at the end of the day there were no-shows, they would find someone for any remaining vaccines. According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, which is helping put on these mass vaccination events, the actual wasted vaccine amount has been minimal.
“Over a week period, the wastage rate as reported by county health departments was about ¼ of one percent,” said a spokesperson for the state.
But as St. Louis area residents continue to drive long distances, the state says they are working on bringing more mass vaccine events to the metro area. St. Charles County said there will be a National Guard mass vaccination event on March 18.
News 4 asked the Missouri Health Department if there will be other mass events in the St. Louis region next week and when they will update the website with the next round of events. They would not give any details.
“Events are posted to the site once the location, vaccine supply, vaccinators, volunteers and other requirements are fully confirmed for each event. Next week’s events are currently being finalized,” said a state spokesperson.
In the meantime, there are still openings at the Holt County mass vaccine clinic on March 11 as well as the Boone County event on March 12. You can sign up on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.