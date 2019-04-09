ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – GasBuddy has revealed the best and worst days to fill up your car’s tank.
According to the organization, in Illinois the best day to fill up is Monday, while in Missouri it is Tuesday. The worst day of the week to buy gas in Illinois is Thursday and in Missouri is Saturday.
Overall, GasBuddy said the best days of the week to buy gas based on wait time was Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. If you’re commuting to work, GasBuddy suggests filing up Mondays and Tuesdays between 7 and 10 a.m.
“Finally consumers have reason to be motivated about Monday since it offers the biggest savings on gasoline and little wait, if any, to fill up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As the week progresses and our excitement builds for the weekend, gas prices also have a tendency to rise. The most expensive day to fill-up barely remains Friday when looking at averages, while 16 states saw Saturday have the highest average price. Sundays represented the third-worst day to fill up, bringing our study to a conclusion that weekends are the worst time to fill up. You might as well flush money down the toilet.”
The website stated it compiled its findings by analyzing gas price data from its app between Jan. 1 to March 31, 2019.
