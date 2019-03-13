ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- In need of a summer job? Head down to the St. Peters Rec-Plex Wednesday.
The center is holding job interviews for summer positions from 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.
Open positions will include lifeguards, summer camp counselors, gym attendants and several others.
The Rec-Plex will be holding another job fair March 20.
