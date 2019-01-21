ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Looking for a new job? Ballpark Village is looking for hard working, enthusiastic individuals to join their team.
Ballpark Village will be hosting a career fair Wednesday, January 30 at from 9-11 a.m. at Ballpark Village.
You are asked to bring with you a resume and a driver’s license if you plan on attending.
The following venues will be looking for applicants: Budweiser Brew House, FOX Sports Midwest Live!, PBR St. Louis and the highly anticipated Shark Bar- set to open in the Spring of 2019.
Attire for the event is business casual and all attendees are encouraged to park in the Ballpark Village lot. Parking will be validated.
