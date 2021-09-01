MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An upcoming job fair will be looking to connect job seekers with a variety of employers in Maryland Heights.
The Sept. 9 job fair will have over 50 companies looking to hire for 1,000s of jobs throughout the St. Louis area. It will take place at Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers at 2050 Dorsett Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bi-State Development, Build-A-Bear, Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground and Patriot Group International will be among the companies seeking to fill open positions. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.