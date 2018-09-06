ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Over 1,000 jobs are up for grabs at a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
Mercy, Panera Bread, Commerce Bank and BJC Healthcare will be among some of the over 50 companies looking to hire at the event.
Attendees are advised to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. Parking and admission to the job fair are free.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel Westport at 1973 Craigshire.
Click here to pre-register for the event or for more information.
