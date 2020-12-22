ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- More than 300 employers are participating in a virtual job fair.
Return Strong Missouri organized the job fair which will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Many of the jobs do not require prior experience. Applicants can choose from the following fields:
- Dietary Aide (food prep)
- Environmental Services (janitorial work)
- Housekeeping
- Patient Care Technician
- Phlebotomist
- Office/Clerical Support
- Medical Assistants
- Nurse Assistants
Click here to learn more.
