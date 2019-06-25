NORMANDY (KMOV.com) -- The Normandy Collaborative will hold a hiring fair to fill anticipated openings for teachers for the upcoming year Tuesday morning.
The fair, which is free, begin at 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Lucas Crossing Elementary Complex on Natural Bridge Road.
The school district is looking for qualified and caring educators to fill the following positions: elementary classroom, high school math, middle school math and science, high school art, and flex/substitute teachers.
For more information, click here.
