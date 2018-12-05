ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Looking for a job? National Career Fairs is hosting a hiring event in St. Louis next Tuesday, December 11.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Doubletree Hotel St. Louis at Westport Plaza.
According to National Career Fairs, the hiring event will offer hundreds of job opportunities and the possibility of even leaving the event with a new job.
For more information on the event, call 877-561-5627 or click here.
