KIRKWOO, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Dozens of restaurants in the St. Louis area are looking for qualified applicants.
Several eateries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County said they’re struggling to fill open jobs. Allen Corzine, a manager at Billy G’s in Kirkwood, said the restaurant needs to hire 20 people ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer season.
“Getting people in here and the amount of people we need is the hard part,” said Corzine.
Corzine believes technology could be factor. He said potential hires rarely fill out an application in-person anymore and instead apply online.
“You’re not getting to have that face time with them, so a lot of times they don’t answer, or we don’t get a call back from them, they don’t follow up,” Corzine.
In midtown St. Louis, Phil Schreiber owns the Best Steak House restaurant and said the employee shortage is the worst he’s seen in almost 20 years.
“It’s real hard, we have to be cooks and have to work the grills and registers and do everything else we’ve been doing,” said Schreiber.
News 4 reached out to the Missouri Restaurant Association to find out what’s causing the statewide shortage. Representatives believe job growth and low unemployment nationwide could play a role. According to the association, the restaurant industry in America creates 1,000 jobs a day.
If you’re interested in applying to Billy G’s or Best Steakhouse, visit their websites at http://billygskirkwood.com/employment/ and http://www.beststeakstl.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.