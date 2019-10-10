ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – JCPenney is looking to hire 190 seasonal associates during a National Hiring Day event next week.
JCPenney said they plan to hire the associates throughout the St. Louis area for a variety of customer service and support positions, including cashiers and beauty consultants. The hiring day event will take place from 2-8 p.m. on Oct. 15 and will consist of in-person interviews.
Those hired as a seasonal associate will receive a discount up to 25 percent and flexible holiday scheduling.
