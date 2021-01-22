Recruiters and hiring managers will be on hand to interview job seekers in person at the January 28, 2021 event, which will be held at the Orlando Gardens Events and Conference Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
All attendees are encouraged to pre-register. Those attending are asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines, such as wearing a mask and not shaking hands with employers.
Click here for more information and to pre-register.
