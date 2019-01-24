ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hundreds of jobs are available at a job fair next week.
iHeart Radio, Walmart, The Home Depot and Northstar Insurance Advisors will be among the 30 employers at the JobNewsUSA fair on Jan. 31.
The job fair will take place at the Doulbetree Hotel Westport at 1973 Craigshire from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parking and admission are free. Applicants are asked to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.