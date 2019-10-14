The St. Louis Aquarium is looking to hire during a job fair on Oct. 14.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Are you looking for a fun job? How about a job near Lord Stanley The Lobster? Yup! The St. Louis Aquarium is hiring! 

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is looking to fill 19 different positions before its grand opening at the end of this year. The positions vary from animal program ambassadors, biologist and divers to technicians and experience managers.

Slideshow: Renderings of St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

1 of 34

The Aquarium is holding a job fair on Monday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and another session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Interviews will be held in the Midway Suits 1-5 at Union Station. There'll be complimentary parking in the lot behind Maggie O'Briens off of 20th Street. 

Click here for open positions and more information.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.