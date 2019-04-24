ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- A local grocery store chain is looking to fill more than 100 jobs across the St. Louis area Tuesday.
Dierbergs is hiring for positions in the deli, meat and seafood departments. The jobs span across the 24 stores in the metro area.
The hiring event is from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Dierbergs in Des Peres on Lindemann Rd. near Manchester Rd.
