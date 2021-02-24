ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ten years ago - the spring and summer of 2011 - was a year for tornadoes in the St. Louis area. On February 27 and 28 in 2011 - a decade ago this weekend - Missouri and Illinois saw 20 tornadoes.

Just weeks later, on Good Friday April 22, 2011, an EF-4 tornado ripped through north St. Louis County and destroyed parts of Lambert International Airport. And one month later, on May 22, 2011, the devastating Joplin Tornado struck. That left more than 150 people killed, $3 billion in damage, the deadliest single tornado during the Doppler Radar era.

But in 2011, tornadoes also hit Alabama, Mississippi and Oklahoma; in all more than 1,700 tornadoes. The spring and summer of 2011 will likely be remembered as one of the most destructive and deadly tornado seasons on record.

All those storms left more than $28 billion in damage, more than 550 lives lost and six tornadoes registering the highest level of damage as EF-5 tornadoes.

Late in the evening on February 27, 2011, one of those tornadoes touched down in Troy, Illinois. It ripped the roof off of the home of Rodney and Jill Winslow.

We spoke Rodney the next day and he said “our first concern was for our children. There wasn’t time to get to the basement so we made do with bunk beds and trundle beds. The Lord was with us, we felt the covering hand over us.”

We tracked down the Winslow’s this month to get their thoughts on the tornado 10 years later. “I remember going in and everything was shaking around me and I was like what is going on,” Rodney said.

He and his wife spoke about the suddenness of the storm hitting, the ferocity of the winds and how lucky they and their four children were able to make it out alive, almost all unscathed.

Rodney told us his wife Jill “had the two younger kids under her arms when the tornado hit, and she had a rather large gash right down the middle of her head. She had been somewhat picked up and hit her head on a door frame”

Jill said it was a miracle and she “was the only one who was injured physically. Mentally we had to do a lot of therapy after with our kids because they had a lot of fear.”

That night also changed the way they think about severe weather warnings. They said they quickly went out and purchased a weather radio. Rodney said they now pay close attention to “any warning in the area, possibly a tornado in the area. That’s something that we are very, very, sensitive towards.”

He said they have also signed up to receive emergency weather alert texts from their local county. They know from experience that during severe weather, every second counts.

“You can’t wait. You have to react quickly. Thirty extra seconds would have given us time to get to the basement, but we did not have that time," Rodney said.

Right now, there are researchers working to provide that extra time when it comes to tornado warnings. Dr. Roger Waxler is part of a team at the University of Mississippi working on a way to better detect tornados.

“It turns out tornadoes emit sound in what we call the infrasound band,” Waxler said.

Waxler believes using those ultra-low sound waves could act as another pair of eyes, to help with real-time tornado detection and give people precious extra time to prepare

His group started developing infrasound microphones in the early 2000s to help assist governments in spotting illegal nuclear weapons tests. At the same time, his group was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study infrasound monitoring of violent weather.

“We have successfully detected from F0 to F5 from out to distances so far 80 to 100 kilometers,” Waxler said.

He thinks his technology will eventually be able to provide information that would create a map to track where a tornado is and where it will be.

Right now, more study is needed before these arrays could be set up as an early detection system, but Waxler is confident this technology will help save lives. He said “we are hoping we can provide more reliable warnings. I think it’s a big difference in hearing the sirens 4-5 times a season and actually seeing a map with a track and knowing oh my house is there.”

Until then we continue to get our warnings by emergency sirens, but sirens are not meant to be heard by people indoors. You can always get the latest information from your local newscast, but if your power goes out, you won’t be able to do that.

Every home and business should have a NOAA weather radio programmed to your area. Also, mobile phone technology has come a long way the past 10 years to help with warnings.

So, take the time to download the KMOV app on your smart phone and sign up for weather alerts. Because as the Winslows will tell you, you can never be too prepared and always take every warning seriously

Jill reiterated “I get it if you have not experienced it. I guess if I could say anything, please take it seriously. While the tornado itself, the destruction only lasted seconds to a minute and the aftermath lasts for a really long time.”