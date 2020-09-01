ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As students head back to class -- area colleges are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases. Many universities are now using dashboards on school websites to keep students, faculty and parents informed.
“Nobody knows what's going to happen so it's our responsibility to be prepared for any situation that may come up,” said Lindenwood University’s Julee Mitsler.
At Lindenwood, Mitsler updates the school's website daily with any new COVID-19 cases. In the last week, three students and one faculty member tested positive. Mitsler says two of those students are isolating on-campus, the others are at home.
News 4 took a deeper dive into numbers at other area colleges. In the last 10 days St. Louis University reported 25 new positive cases.
At SIUE, four students and three staff members tested positive in the last week.
As of Friday -- the University of Missouri St. Louis reported 18 new cases between students and staff.
Numbers at larger schools like Mizzou are climbing.
The University of Missouri - Columbia reported 424 student cases, about 1.5 percent of the student body.
Missouri State -- is now reporting 413 cases in the last week. That's more than double the number of cases reported during the first week of classes.
