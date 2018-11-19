ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blue Angels will be overhead in West County Monday morning.
In preparation for next year’s Spirit of St. Louis Air Show, two members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Squad will fly into the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield around 9:15 a.m.
Tickets for September’s air show will go on sale in Spring 2019.
