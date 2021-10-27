SAN DIMAS, Ca. (KABC/NNS) -- A large bear sauntered through a neighborhood in San Dimas, California Wednesday.
The sighting prompted officials to call a school lockdown in the area. From the air, the animal could be seen lolling in the woods, crawling under a fence, and pulling down a hummingbird feeder.
The bear was spotted checking out a screened in area housing birds.
