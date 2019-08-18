'Look at this thing, it’s just incredible;' new Piazza Imo opens in the Hill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As you walk by St. Ambrose church in the Hill - there's a new landmark that will stop you in your tracks.
“The day they put the gates up you just had to stop," said resident Cominic Consolino. "You couldn’t move you just went 'holy cow look at this thing, it’s just incredible.'"
The grand opening was held on Sunday for Piazza Imo in south St. Louis.
It's an Italian style park with fountains, sculptures, chess tables, prayer gardens and more.
Piazzas are common in Italy as a place to gather before and after church.
The project became a reality in st. Louis after Ed and Margie Imo, the founders of Imo's pizza, purchased the land.
A committee of eight people spearheaded the development.
“Other than myself, everyone else has been back to Italy and looked at piazzas all over Italy and decided that we needed one here across from the church just like they have other there," said Project Manager Phil Torrisi. "That’s how the whole dream started."
The project manager said they raised more than $1 million to build the park.
“All donated from people," Torrisi said. "Large amounts of money down to five dollars.”
Lifelong residents of the Hill said they are thrilled to have a piazza in their own backyard.
“I am just really blown away and grateful that people have stepped up and built this for the community," Consolino said.
