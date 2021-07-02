ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Hazel Erby, a longtime member of the St. Louis County Council, has died.
In 2004, Erby became the first African American woman on the St. Louis County Council. She served as the District 1 representative for 15 years.
When Sam Page became interim St. Louis County Executive in 2019, he named Erby the director of diversity, equity and inclusion. She was fired by Page in August 2020 and later filed a lawsuit accusing St. Louis County of violating Missouri's whistleblower statute.
Erby was 75 years old.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
