ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The longtime president of Harris-Stowe State University has died.
Dr. Henry Givens, Jr. became president of Harris-Stowe State College in 1979 and retired in 2011. Under his leadership, Harris-Stowe tripled its student population, expanded its degree programs, became one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities under the U.S. Department of Education and changed status from College to University. According to Harris-Stowe, Dr. Givens received over 125 national, state and local awards, including honorary doctorate degrees from Saint Louis University, Lincoln University and Washington University-St. Louis.
Dr. Givens died Tuesday morning. His cause of death has not been released.
