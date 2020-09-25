ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Imagine having to jump over a puddle of water to get to your car every time you leave the house.
For Mr. Danny Miller that is a reality when it rains. Miller lives on Labadie in North City and has been requesting the city remove trees that are causing potentially dangerous situations for people who walk on the sidewalk. He has lived in his home for 40 years and raised his now adult children there.
“You see the roots above the ground. That’s up and down the streets and stuff. You see concrete. You can see where, here the water settles right there and over here,” said Miller.
Tree roots from the trees the city planted are pushing the concrete up, making the sidewalk unleveled. Standing water gets really bad when it rains, he told News 4.
“When I come out of my house I gotta step in all water and mud and stuff,” said Miller. “I took a shovel and scooped the dirt up… it was mud and dirt I just scooped it up. So, when we do walk outside our gate I don't have to walk in the water and mud and stuff.”
Miller told News 4 he's been calling the city since 2016 for crews to come chop the trees it planted so the issues will stop. A few months ago, Miller said the city came to cut down one, but not the other one causing problems.
News 4 reached out to the city. It has two pending requests along Miller’s block of Labadie and the city’s Forestry Division is working to address them.
Last fall, News 4 reported on the city investing $1 million to supplement forestry's ongoing work toward removing thousands of potentially dangerous trees. The city said that work is still going. So far, the contractor removed nearly 1,700 trees since late November.
